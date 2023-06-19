Pakistani Foreign Minister Invites Iranian Counterpart to Islamabad - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian described relations between Pakistan and Iran as good and developing during a meeting with Pakistani First Deputy Foreign Minister Asad Majeed Khan, while Khan conveyed to Amirabdollahian an invitation from his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Islamabad, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian assessed the current level of relations between the countries as good and developing, and emphasized the need to utilized the full potential of these ties, the report said.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that Iran has no restrictions on the development of relations with Pakistan, describing Islamabad as one of the most important rings in the chain of Iran's pro-neighborhood policy, the news agency said.

The day before, the 12th round of talks between the two countries involving Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Khan was held, during which the both sides agreed on forming working committees to intensify relations in politics, economy and culture.