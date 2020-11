Pakistani Foreign Minister Meets With Afghan Counterpart - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, the Pakistani Embassy said Thursday.

The two ministers discussed the Afghan peace as well as bilateral relations, the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.