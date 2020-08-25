UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Foreign Minister Planning To Attend SCO Meeting Next Month - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is planing to attend the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) top diplomats next month in Russia and will soon officially confirm, Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

"Of course, next month is the SCO foreign ministers meeting. He received an invitation. He is coming. He will confirm it in a next day or two to the Russian side. Pakistan will be represented at the SCO foreign ministers' meeting next month," the diplomat said.

