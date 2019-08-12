Pakistani Foreign Minister Promises to Fight for Kashmir on International Level - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed his country's unwavering support of Kashmir and promised to fight for it in the international arena, local media reported on Monday.

Qureshi held a press conference in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir, known as Azad Kashmir, where he had arrived on Sunday to spend the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday with Kashmiris.

He outlined Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to reach world leaders and give them Pakistan's view of the situation, and mentioned the decision to take the matter straight to the UN Security Council, Geo news tv channel reported.

The foreign minister also announced an August 14 visit of the Pakistani prime minister to Azad Kashmir, during which the head of the Pakistani government would address the local legislative body.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. In response, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.