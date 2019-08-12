UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Foreign Minister Promises To Fight For Kashmir On International Level - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Promises to Fight for Kashmir on International Level - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed his country's unwavering support of Kashmir and promised to fight for it in the international arena, local media reported on Monday.

Qureshi held a press conference in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir, known as Azad Kashmir, where he had arrived on Sunday to spend the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday with Kashmiris.

He outlined Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to reach world leaders and give them Pakistan's view of the situation, and mentioned the decision to take the matter straight to the UN Security Council, Geo news tv channel reported.

The foreign minister also announced an August 14 visit of the Pakistani prime minister to Azad Kashmir, during which the head of the Pakistani government would address the local legislative body.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. In response, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Split Jammu New Delhi Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday Media TV Government

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

2 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.