Pakistani Foreign Minister Rules Out Talks With India Now Over Treatment Of Kashmir

Mon 14th September 2020

Pakistani Foreign Minister Rules Out Talks With India Now Over Treatment of Kashmir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) OSCOW, September 14 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistani Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) inister Shah MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) ehmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that he saw no opportunity for a dialogue with India as long as the latter maintains its present stand on the Kashmir territorial status. 

"In these conditions, as things stand today, I do not see any possibilities of reconciliations or bilateral talks with India. I do not see that. The way they are treating or mistreating Kashmiris. The Pakistani leadership will not engage with India until and unless they rescind the actions taken on August 5, 2019," Qureshi said following the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers.

When asked if Pakistan considered the joint governance of Kashmir, the minister said it was "no longer on the table."

"Because of the Indian attitude, because of their belligerent attitude, because of the new mindset that is governing Delhi. The mindset of Akhand Bharat, that expansionist that hegemonic approach that they have is threatening to peace and stability in the region," he explained.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further last August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.

