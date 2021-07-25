Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With Chinese Counterpart

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday mentioned discussing a wide range of issues with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, including the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On Friday, the Pakistani minister arrived in the Asian country for a two visit at the invitation of his Chinese colleague.

"Great to be in #China to meet my brother State Councilor and Foreign Minister #WangYi to discuss bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and international and regional issues of mutual interest," Qureshi tweeted.

Qureshi also offered his condolences over the recent floods in China's Henan province and thanked Beijing for its support for Pakistan's vaccination drive.

"Shared similar outlook for a peaceful, stable & prosperous South Asia & appreciate China's unyielding support for Kashmir, reiterating dispute should be resolved through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions & bilateral agreements, opposing unilateral action," Qureshi said.

China has been maintaining strong diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan since 1951, serving as a counterweight to India's influence in the region.