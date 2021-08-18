UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Foreign Minister To Travel Abroad For Regional Consensus On Taliban - Source

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is going to visit several countries to build regional consensus on whether to recognize the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as terrorist group), which came to power in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is going to visit several countries to build regional consensus on whether to recognize the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as terrorist group), which came to power in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit several countries to build regional consensus on Taliban recognition," the source said.

