Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to China from May 21-22 for his first official foreign visit since assuming office in April to discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"At the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on 21-22 May 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats will meet to discuss trade and economic cooperation and also exchange views on major regional and international issues, according to the statement.

"The Foreign Minister's visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples," the statement read.

It added that Zardari's visit will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Zardari and Wang had a virtual meeting on May 11.