UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Foreign Minister To Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to China from May 21-22 for his first official foreign visit since assuming office in April to discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to China from May 21-22 for his first official foreign visit since assuming office in April to discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"At the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on 21-22 May 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats will meet to discuss trade and economic cooperation and also exchange views on major regional and international issues, according to the statement.

"The Foreign Minister's visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples," the statement read.

It added that Zardari's visit will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Zardari and Wang had a virtual meeting on May 11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Exchange China Visit April May From Top

Recent Stories

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seate ..

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seated

1 minute ago
 Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army ..

Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

2 minutes ago
 Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in ..

Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in public sector universities

2 minutes ago
 DC checks desilting campaign

DC checks desilting campaign

2 minutes ago
 WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discu ..

WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting of Experts to Discuss Monkeypox Outbreak - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP membe ..

China's Shandong sees trade growth with RCEP members

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.