Pakistani Foreign Minister Urges International Community to Maintain Contact With Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the international community to maintain contact with the Taliban movement (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, local Geo tv reported.

"The international community must remain in contact with the Afghan Taliban," Qureshi said.

The minister also reiterated the need for a safe evacuation from Afghanistan, and added that he discussed the situation in the neighboring country with his counterparts from Sweden, Belgium, Turkey and Denmark.