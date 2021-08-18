Pakistani Foreign Ministry Discusses Evacuation From Kabul With Chinese Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Ministry Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the evacuation of staff of international organizations and diplomats from Afghanistan.

"Shared with [Chinese] FM #WangYi Pakistan's efforts to facilitate evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.