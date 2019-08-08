UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Foreign Ministry Says More Int'l Reactions To India's Move In Kashmir To Come

More reactions from the international community to India's decision to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status will follow, Pakistani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) More reactions from the international community to India's decision to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status will follow, Pakistani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Thursday.

Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided on Wednesday to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend trade. The Indian government urged Pakistan the next day to reconsider its move.

"It is a continuous process. You have seen some responses, others are coming. And I feel it is a long struggle ... Let's see how it goes. The international community is taking notice of what is going on there," the spokesman told a briefing.

Faisal stressed that Pakistan would keep supporting the Kartarpur initiative � the proposed border corridor for Sikh pilgrims to visit the gurdwara, a place of worship, in the Pakistani commune of Kartarpur without a visa.

"Notwithstanding the latest developments, Pakistan's Kartarpur initiative shall continue. Pakistan respects all religions and would continue the project," the spokesman said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature. The special status, among other things, meant that only permanent residents of state could hold government jobs or buy property in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to India's decision to reorganize the state located in the disputed Kashmir region, a number of countries and international organizations voiced their concern. The United Nations said it was worried over the restrictions on the telecommunications networks in the state and the possible human rights abuses that could follow due to the blocking of free access to information. Beijing said it was "seriously concerned" and urged against any unilateral changes to "the status quo." US House Foreign Affairs Committee chief Eliot Engel and Senate Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Bob Menendez called on India to adhere to democratic principles.

