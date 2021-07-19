MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed its regret over Afghanistan's decision to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in Islamabad.

According to Kabul, it has called back its diplomats until "all security threats are addressed."

"The decision by the Government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable. The reported abduction and assault of Ambassador's daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the security of the Afghan ambassador, his family, as well as the workers at the embassy and consulates, has been increased.

"The Foreign Secretary met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision," the ministry concluded.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that the daughter of the country's Ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped for several hours and tortured. Later that day, the ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, to lodge a protest, urging Islamabad to punish those responsible and ensure security of Afghan diplomats.