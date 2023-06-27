Open Menu

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Says US Diplomat Summoned Over US-Indian Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said it summoned US Deputy Chief of Mission in Islamabad Andrew Schofer over a joint statement by India and the United States in which the two countries urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to commit terrorist attacks.

On June 22, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement condemning cross-border terrorism and the use of terrorist facilitators, and calling on Pakistan to take immediate measures to ensure that its territory was not used for staging terrorist attacks.

"The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on 22 June 2023," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

Islamabad conveyed its concerns to Schofer over the "unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the Joint Statement," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry added.

"It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India's baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan," the statement read.

At the same time, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry added that the Pakistani-US counterterrorism cooperation "had been progressing well" and that environment, centered around trust and understanding, "was imperative to further solidifying Pakistan-US ties."

