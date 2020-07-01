UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Summons Indian Charge D'Affairs Over 'Ceasefire Violations'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:48 PM

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Summons Indian Charge d'Affairs Over 'Ceasefire Violations'

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"India's Charge d'Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia summoned at Pakistan Foreign Office today to register Pakistan's strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along LoC on 29th and 30th June'20, resulting in death of one and serious injuries to five civilians," the ministry said.

Islamabad claimed that Indian "occupation forces" indiscriminately targeted civilians in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC in late June.

A two year old child was among those injured, the ministry added.

According to Pakistan, India has violated the ceasefire more than 1,500 times in 2020 and its military killed at least 14 civilians, while over 100 more have suffered various injuries.

India-Pakistan relations have worsened recently, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even claimed that New Delhi was responsible for the Monday attack on the pakistan stock exchange in the country's largest city of Karachi. India has denied any involvement in the attack.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Injured Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Foreign Office New Delhi Pakistan Stock Exchange June 2020

Recent Stories

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian a ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai’s Naif locality has over 12,000 operating ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

1 hour ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.