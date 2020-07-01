Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"India's Charge d'Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia summoned at Pakistan Foreign Office today to register Pakistan's strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along LoC on 29th and 30th June'20, resulting in death of one and serious injuries to five civilians," the ministry said.

Islamabad claimed that Indian "occupation forces" indiscriminately targeted civilians in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC in late June.

A two year old child was among those injured, the ministry added.

According to Pakistan, India has violated the ceasefire more than 1,500 times in 2020 and its military killed at least 14 civilians, while over 100 more have suffered various injuries.

India-Pakistan relations have worsened recently, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even claimed that New Delhi was responsible for the Monday attack on the pakistan stock exchange in the country's largest city of Karachi. India has denied any involvement in the attack.