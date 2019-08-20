UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmir Issue In Phone Talks - Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmir Issue in Phone Talks - Islamabad

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Tuesday held phone talks, during which they discussed the latest crisis over the disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Tuesday held phone talks, during which they discussed the latest crisis over the disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Minister briefed his French counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions," the press release said.

According to the press release, Qureshi slammed "illegal and unilateral actions" of India and expressed hope that Paris would help to establish peace and stability in the region.

Le Drian, in turn, said that France was very concerned over the escalation of tension and called on Islamabad and New Delhi to start a dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed on August 5 a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and, more recently, promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad France Paris Jammu New Delhi August Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cros ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Air Chief Marshal Wants to Stop Using Old M ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt's Ministry of Interior Affairs Says 11 Milit ..

3 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Hook Says He Has Not Seen Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Two Radiation Monitoring Stations in Russia Back O ..

8 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Conte to Resign Amid Tensio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.