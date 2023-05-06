Pakistani German national visits Child Protection Bureau

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :For the children living at the protection house under the Child Protection Bureau, the guest from overseas became a blessing.

Haider Abbas, a Pakistani German national, arrived at the Child Protection Bureau office in Sialkot with a lot of toys.

Deputy Director (DD) Public Relations Sialkot Waqar Javed Naqvi and Bilawal Ghouri Advocate also accompanied him.

District Child Protection Officer Fiaz Butt and Child Officer Nayyar Abbas welcomed the guests. Haider Abbas distributed toys among the children. He said by spending some time with them was a great source of happiness for him.

District Child Protection officer asked people to call helpline 1121 if they see young children suffering from violence or being forced into begging.