UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Government Announces Response To India's Jammu And Kashmir Restructuring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:04 AM

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's Jammu and Kashmir Restructuring

The Pakistani National Security Committee decided on Wednesday that Islamabad might downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi after India revoked special status of its state located in a disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Pakistani National Security Committee decided on Wednesday that Islamabad might downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi after India revoked special status of its state located in a disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani government said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories.

One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.

"The Committee decided to take following actions: 1-Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. 2-Suspension of bilateral trade with India. 3-Review of bilateral arrangements. 4-Matter to be taken to UN, including the Security Council. 5-14th of August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris," the Pakistani Government said on Twitter.

During the previous meeting this week, the committee condemned India's actions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Twitter Split Jammu New Delhi August Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

18 seconds ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

21 seconds ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

23 seconds ago

Jean Paul Gaultier to Visit Moscow in February for ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.