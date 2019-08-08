(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Pakistani National Security Committee decided on Wednesday that Islamabad might downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi after India revoked special status of its state located in a disputed Kashmir region, the Pakistani government said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories.

One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.

"The Committee decided to take following actions: 1-Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. 2-Suspension of bilateral trade with India. 3-Review of bilateral arrangements. 4-Matter to be taken to UN, including the Security Council. 5-14th of August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris," the Pakistani Government said on Twitter.

During the previous meeting this week, the committee condemned India's actions.