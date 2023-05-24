MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Pakistani government is considering banning the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

"A decision (to ban the PTI) has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway," Asif was quoted as saying by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

Last week, Asif said that the government had no plans to ban the opposition party.

Khan was taken into custody on May 9 on corruption charges. Following his arrest, the PTI called on Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the lawmaker's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists torching police vehicles, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Khan was taken into custody in connection with a corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he runs with his wife. Two days later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court released the politician on bail until May 26.

On May 16, Islamabad police created a special squad to arrest PTI leaders responsible for the riots. Several Pakistani opposition leaders were arrested last week, but the Islamabad High Court demanded their immediate release.