Pakistani Gov't Denies Rumors About Prime Minister Meeting With Taliban - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Pakistani authorities have rebuffed media allegations that there was a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Taliban leadership, local media reported on Friday.

Khan is said to have met with a high-level Taliban delegation sent to Pakistan to negotiate the Afghan peace process, which is currently in limbo after US President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with the Taliban in early September following a US soldier's death in a Kabul terror attack.

According to Pakistani channel Geo tv, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister's special adviser for information and broadcasting, went on Twitter to clarify that the earlier reports were incorrect.

She added that the Taliban delegation's visit to Pakistan was a good sign for the peace process and a testament to the country's role as a promoter of dialogue and regional stability.

The Taliban and the United States have for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government because the Taliban consider it to be a US puppet. The latest round of talks in Doha finished on September 1 with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad saying that Washington and the Taliban were "on the threshold of an agreement."

On September 7, following an explosion in Kabul that killed a US soldier, Trump said via Twitter that he canceled plans to hold secret Camp David talks with the Taliban leadership and Afghan leaders that were scheduled for the next day.

