Pakistani Govt Making Utmost Efforts For Afghan Peace Process: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Pakistani govt making utmost efforts for Afghan peace process: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Monday said Pakistan would continue supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan as a joint responsibility and congratulated to Afghan Taliban and leadership for expressing exemplary determination.

"Peace in Pakistan was interlinked with peace in Afghanistan and that's why Pakistan government was making utmost efforts for Afghan peace process", Minister said while speaking in a Radio current Affair program.

"I am hopeful for peace and stability after the deal, he said adding, Pakistan has played a brotherly role and convinced Afghan Taliban for negotiation".

He said it was time for international community to come up and join the way towards peace in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister from the day one was of the view that there is no military solution to Afghan situation and negotiation is the only way out, he added.

He also urged the world community to play its due role in honorable repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Pakistan hosted a huge number of Afghan refugees at that time and paid huge price in terms of terrorism and burden on its economy, he mentioned.

He said repatriation of Afghan refugees with honor and esteem would be his priority and he would work untiringly to mitigate suffering of Afghan refugees and people of Tribal Areas.

