Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

(@fidahassanain)

The Nobel Prize Laureate says that common citizens, especially the children suffer the most in conflicts like Afghanistan, and therefore, they should be provided safety and education.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Pakistani government and the people should welcome and facilitate the Afghan refugees, Nobel prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafazi said.

Malal said that the children should be provided refugee and education. She made this statement while talking to a local private tv on Friday.

Malala said that common citizens are subjected to torture in such conflicts. She said that many people had lost their homes and many children were born during the war in Afghanistan and they did not know as to why the wars were being waged against their country.

“Getting people to safety at this difficult time should be our prime focus, though accountability must be done for what unfolded in Afghanistan over the past several decades,” she said.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and stressed that the same must be continued. She spoke of how food accessibility is of utmost concern in Afghanistan, how people are unable to access money in their banks, a lot of people have lost their jobs, and so, "right now humanitarian aid is important".

She urged the neighboring countries to open borders for Afghan people and provide them shelter. “Children are not feeling safe; they need safety and education,” she added.