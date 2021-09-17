UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Govt, People Should Welcome Afghan Refugees, Says Malala

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:09 PM

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

The Nobel Prize Laureate says that common citizens, especially the children suffer the most in conflicts like Afghanistan, and therefore, they should be provided safety and education.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Pakistani government and the people should welcome and facilitate the Afghan refugees, Nobel prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafazi said.

Malal said that the children should be provided refugee and education. She made this statement while talking to a local private tv on Friday.

Malala said that common citizens are subjected to torture in such conflicts. She said that many people had lost their homes and many children were born during the war in Afghanistan and they did not know as to why the wars were being waged against their country.

“Getting people to safety at this difficult time should be our prime focus, though accountability must be done for what unfolded in Afghanistan over the past several decades,” she said.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and stressed that the same must be continued. She spoke of how food accessibility is of utmost concern in Afghanistan, how people are unable to access money in their banks, a lot of people have lost their jobs, and so, "right now humanitarian aid is important".

She urged the neighboring countries to open borders for Afghan people and provide them shelter. “Children are not feeling safe; they need safety and education,” she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Malala Yousafzai Afghanistan Education Same Money TV Government Refugee Jobs

Recent Stories

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

8 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

8 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

22 minutes ago
 ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airpo ..

ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airport

18 minutes ago
 'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who ..

'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who discovered virus

19 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.