Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims Conclude Pre-Hajj Stay In Madinah Munawara, Set Off For Makkah

Published June 14, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims concluded their pre-Hajj stay in Madinah Munawara as the last contingent left for Makkah Mukarma on Wednesday to join around 3.2 million Muslims for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage

When the pilgrims arrive in Makkah, they will enter the state of Ihram, a sacred state of purity.

They will then perform Umrah, which includes circling the Kaaba and completing the Sai by walking or running between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

The pilgrimage to Makkah, known as Hajj, is a significant and highly revered religious duty for Muslims.

It is one of the five pillars of islam and holds immense spiritual importance.

Millions of Muslims from around the world come together in Makkah to perform the rituals of Hajj, seeking forgiveness, spiritual purification, and closeness to Allah.

It is a time of deep reflection, prayer, and unity, as people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds gather together as equals in the worship of Allah.

The journey to Makkah is a culmination of their spiritual journey and a time for Muslims to strengthen their faith, seek forgiveness, and renew their commitment to Islam.

May Allah bless and accept the Hajj pilgrimage of the Pakistani pilgrims and grant them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

Muhammad Umer Butt, the spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, told APP that the ministry facilitated Hajj pilgrims in successfully concluding their pilgrimage to Riaz Al-Jannah in Masjid e Nabawi (peace be upon him).

In response to a query, he mentioned that various departments operating within the Main Control Office (MCO), including Loss and Found, Monitoring, Haram Guides, Call Center, Madinah Departure, Accounts, and Wheelchairs, are actively involved in providing dedicated assistance to the prospective pilgrims.

The Hajj flight operation, which spans a duration of one month, is ongoing as pilgrims continue to arrive in Jeddah. This operation will remain in progress until June 21.

