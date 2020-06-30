Pakistani hi-tech medical equipment industry touching new heights: Fawad ch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistani hi-tech medical equipment and manufacturing industry touching new heights while exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to other countries with international standards.

He said that it would help the country's pharma industry to record double-digit growth in the coming year.

The future of the medical industry in Pakistan has a positive outlook and is mirrored by increasingly strong consumption rates in the domestic market as well as the growing demand for exports, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Pakistan would be among those countries which manufacture complex medical equipment, he added.

Pakistani healthcare industry is growing rapidly, creating a major market for manufacturing of medical equipment and devices which will fulfill the healthcare needs locally and globally, he mentioned.

Fawad ch said till February 2020, we were importing the PPEs, but now our Pakistani Medical industry and entrepreneurs has developed so much capacity that it not only can meet local demand but also export to EU, US and other regions.

These PPEs are not only for corona treatment as safety, but it is also for industrial use too, he said.

He said the country has improved its healthcare system with adopting hi-technology and it will be manufacturing ventilators and other PPEs soon.

Replying a question about ventilators, he said first consignment of the ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) till coming Thursday.

Fawad said that all these machines will be according to the European Union's (EU) standards.

Talking about the shortage of ox-generator. he assured that within next 30 days Pakistan would also be able to use its own ox-generators as well, adding, he also congratulating the NRTC, Pakistan Engineering Council , DRAP, University students, Engineers, scientists and technicians and Ministry of Health on the achievement for manufacturing local PPEs and ventilators.

He said that three more designs of ventilators are also in the last phase of development.

Minister of Science said the government under leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to encourage the local exporter to seek more order from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

In response to another question, he hoped that the inauguration of ventilators would be held under supervision of Prime minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister was expressing his full gratitude for all Scientists and Engineers for this hallmark achievement in the field of Medical industry.

He also made it clear that some experts of Engineers voluntary giving spacial training to doctors and nurses in different hospitals in dealing with the critical care challenges posed by COVID-19.

Minister said that the world had undergone a complete change due to coronavirus pandemic and underlined the need for utilization of modern technology for efficient running of the Agriculture sector.