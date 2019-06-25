Pakistani High Commissioner presents his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II, at a formal ceremony held here at Buckingham Palace London on Tuesday

The High Commissioner and his spouse were escorted in a state carriage by the Her Majesty's Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Willian Alistair Harrison from the Pakistan High Commission, London.

During the audience, the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to the Queen who accredited him as the High Commissioner for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

The High Commissioner, on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan conveyed best wishes to the Queen, the Royal family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion warmly welcomed the High Commissioner and his spouse to the Buckingham Palace.

Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, the Queen extended warm wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan.

After the audience with the Queen, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and his spouse returned to the High Commission by the same carriage.

A big reception was also held to congratulate the High Commissioner for presenting his credentials to the Queen, which was largely attended among others by Diplomatic fraternity from friendly countries, Lords, Councillors, Member British Parliamentarians ,UK government officials, British Pakistani diaspora, officials of Pakistan High Commission and UK based Pakistani media.

Speaking on the occasion, Nafees Zakaria welcoming the participants said he was very happy to present his credentials to the Queen and it was also a the happiest occasion of his life for which a diplomat cherished.

He said he presented the Queen an album of her two landmark visits undertaken in 1961 and 1997, besides presenting her Pakistani mangoes and handicrafts which she greatly appreciated his gesture.

He said Her Majesty's message of goodwill given during her visit to Pakistan in 1961 and 1997 still resonated well with the people of Pakistan who hold her in very high esteem.

Nafees Zakaria further said the leadership and people of Pakistan were keen to welcome more royal visits to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan and United Kingdom enjoyed cordial and friendly relations and it was his desire to work for further deepening and strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries.

He specially mentioned strong 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK who could play an important role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan due to its geo strategic location and position offered tremendous opportunities to the foreign investors including from the United Kingdom.

He offered the investors from the UK to take maximum benefits from the opportunities for their own benefit and progress of Pakistan.

In his remarks, William Alistair Harrison said that Pakistan and UK were good friends and called for further strengthening the relations existed between them.

The participants of the event, congratulated the High Commissioner for presenting his credentials to the Queen.

Nafees Zakaria individually met with the participants and received their congratulations and good wishes for him.

They hoped that during his tenure the relations between Pakistan and the UK would further, deepen to the benefit of the people of the two friendly countries.