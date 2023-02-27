Pakistani higher education delegation departs for Istanbul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A 34-member Pakistani higher education delegation departed for Istanbul to establish the first ever Pakistani Pavilion at the Eurasia Summit in Istanbul, visit leading Turkish universities and sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with international universities.

Under the auspices of Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) and COMSTECH, a 34-member delegation from Pakistan representing 20 universities and organizations will participate in Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul.

The First ever Pakistan Pavilion will be established wherein six leading universities will set up booths and representatives of other Pakistani universities will brief about the various academic programs and explore opportunities of collaboration, student and faculty exchange and joint academic projects.

The delegation is headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General COMSTECH and Mr. Awais Raoof, President APSUP Punjab.

In addition to leadership of APSUP, Chairmen of the Boards of Governors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors and representatives of Iqra University, Indus University, University of South Asia, Brains Institute, SBB Dewan University, Institute of Southern Punjab, ISAT, Gift University are also the part of the delegation.

University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology and Institute of business Management will set up booths at the Pakistani Pavilion.

EURI is an annual largest international higher education event in Eurasia, provides a great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education institutions and other stakeholders in the international higher education sector coming from all around the world. It also provides opportunity to the higher education leadership to learn from one another's best practices and experiences.

During the visit, the Pakistani delegation will also express solidarity with earthquake affected people. Special scholarships along with financial and in-kind assistance will be announced for the affected youth.

The delegation will also visit leading Turkish universities and will sign MoUs with international universities.