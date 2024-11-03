Open Menu

Pakistani Hilal Food Holds Strong Global Market Potential : Shahid Imran

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional standing

committee on Food Shahid Imran said that Pakistani Hilal food had substantial potential in

the global market, given the increasing demand for Hilal-certified products worldwide.

Speaking at a seminar on “Scope of Pak Hilal Food in Global Markets” here on Sunday,

he said with the rise in the Muslim population, especially in regions of middle East, Southeast

Asia, Europe, and North America, halal food had transformed from a niche segment to

a mainstream preference.

Hilal foods ensure adherence to dietary laws, and they also emphasize hygiene, safety,

and ethical sourcing, making them appealing beyond just Muslim consumers, he said and

added that Pakistani companies Hilal Foods, known for their quality standards and variety,

could capitalize on this demand by expanding internationally.

Their product lines—ranging from confectioneries and snacks to beverages and dairy

products—align well with global tastes and were competitive in both quality and pricing.

By focusing on strategic markets, especially those with growing hilal food sectors, Hilal Foods

could establish itself as a leading hilal brand worldwide, he added.

Shahid Imran said the rise of e-commerce provided a robust platform for reaching consumers

directly. Partnering with international retailers and leveraging online sales channels could facilitate

market entry and brand recognition. With a strong commitment to quality and halal integrity,

Hilal Foods could differentiate itself and meet the needs of a broad, diverse customer base

on a global scale, he added.

