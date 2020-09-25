UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Hindus Continue Protest Against Brutal Killing Of 11 Hindus In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:58 PM

Pakistani Hindus continue protest against brutal killing of 11 Hindus in India

Pakistani Hindu from across the country are holding sit-in here in front of the Indian High Commission to protest against tragic killing of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani Hindu from across the country are holding sit-in here in front of the Indian High Commission to protest against tragic killing of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month.

The sit-in led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached here late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

PTI MNA Lal Malhi and community leaders also participating in the sit-in.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ramesh Kumar said India must provide postmortem report and copy of FIR of the incident to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi immediately.

He said the peaceful protest of the Hindu community would continue till acceptance of their demands, adding that "we want transparent investigation into killing of eleven Pakistani Hindus at Jodhpur.

" He asked the Indian government to share all details and investigation reports with the Hindu community and Pakistan.

He said that Indian government's claims of being a secular country proved falsified as it murdered the eleven Pakistani Hindus.

The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government.

They also called upon the international community to provide them justice.

