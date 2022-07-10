Pakistani Hujjaj to start arriving from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Nearly 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj would start returning home from Thursday (July 14) after performing the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj, said Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony source.

Talking to APP, he said the operation would continue without any break till August 13.

The returning pilgrims would be welcomed by the officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civil Aviation and concerned Airlines.

Five litre each Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims at their arrival to the airport.

Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year's Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling through private operators.

