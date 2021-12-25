UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Hunter Usman Ahsan Hunts Season's Second Blue Sheep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Pakistani hunter Usman Ahsan hunted season's second Blue Sheep with horns measuring above 33 inches in Shimshal Community Control Hunting Area (CCHA).

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani hunter Usman Ahsan hunted season's second Blue Sheep with horns measuring above 33 inches in Shimshal Community Control Hunting Area (CCHA).

He paid 580,000 (Five Hundred & Eighty Thousand Only) as hunting fee.

Under the Trophy Hunting Programme, 80% of the amount paid by hunters are given to the local community to invest on local development and the conservation of endangered animals.

