GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani hunter Usman Ahsan hunted season's second Blue Sheep with horns measuring above 33 inches in Shimshal Community Control Hunting Area (CCHA).

He paid 580,000 (Five Hundred & Eighty Thousand Only) as hunting fee.

Under the Trophy Hunting Programme, 80% of the amount paid by hunters are given to the local community to invest on local development and the conservation of endangered animals.