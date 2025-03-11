Pakistani Iftar Tables Remain Incomplete Without 'Fruit Chaat': Report
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) As the spiritual ambiance of Ramazan deepens, traditional Pakistani iftar tables are now filled with a variety of delicious dishes, with fruit chaat being a standout staple, providing a refreshing and rejuvenating treat for those who have fasted all day.
A report aired by a private news channel highlighted the significance of fruit chaat in Pakistani iftar
traditions specially in cities of Punjab .
According to the report, fruit chaat vendors across major cities in Pakistan witnessed a significant surge in demand during Ramazan, with many vendors claiming to sell out their stock within hours of setting up their stalls.
This season, fruit chaat has become a sensation in many households, with housewives competing to create the most delicious and colorful fruit chaat.
"I love making fruit chaat for my family during Ramazan," says a young housewife. "It is a great way to provide them with a refreshing and healthy snack after a long day of fasting."
"I am obsessed with fruit chaat!" exclaims a college student. "My mom makes the best fruit chaat in town, and I look forward to it every day during Ramazan."
Fruit chaat vendors in markets are also thrilled about the increased demand. "Ramazan is our busiest time of the year," says a fruit chaat vendor in Lahore. "We work day and night to ensure that our customers get the freshest and most delicious fruit chaat."
With its perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavors, fruit chaat has become an essential part of Pakistani iftar traditions. Whether it is homemade or bought from a vendor, fruit chaat is a treat that everyone looks forward to during Ramazan.
However, some parents expressed concerns about the rising cost of fruits, making it challenging to include fruit chaat in their iftar tables every day.
"Fruits are so expensive these days, but my kids love fruit chaat, so I try to make it for them at least twice a week," says Sadia, a mother of three.
"Fruit chaat is a must-have in our iftar table," says a father of two. "My kids get so excited when they see the colorful fruits, and it's a great way to get them to eat healthy."
In Bahawalpur, fruit chaat vendors are making a killing, with plates selling for between Rs. 200 to 250. "It is our peak season, and we are selling out fast," says a fruit chaat vendor in Bahawalpur. "People love our fruit chaat, and we're working hard to meet the demand."
