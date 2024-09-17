Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 50s on Crunchbase

At the age of 15 Awais Shaukat started his career in digital art and now became the first Pakistani who hit the list of the top 100 people on Crunchbase.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 Sep, 2024) Awais Shaukat, a 20-year-old Pakistani digital artist, painter, and filmmaker, has become the first person from the country to be ranked among the top 100 profiles on Crunchbase, out of a staggering 2 million profiles. Shaukat, the founder of Awartsy, a film production company, has secured the 24th spot, making him the highest-ranked Pakistani on the platform.

Shaukat added in his first tv interview, "When first time I saw myself on Crunchbase I was on 5lakh and something rank..." Now he is the first Pakistani among the top 50 people in the world.

Shaukat's life is the absolute perfect example of success. At the young age of 20, he made valuable contributions to Pakistan in terms of the business and creativity sector. He has been in the limelight for his work and success on PakistaniArt, Illustronix, and Bluelinks Agency.

Shaukat's new success has been further intensified by the launching of his latest animation film, "Under the Blaze," which has been a source of a lot of attention and compliments.

In a post on LinkedIn, he spoke of his success by quoting the Quranic verse saying, "My success comes only through Allah."

Shaukat has made his dream to be real and also influenced many young talents of his home country to be persistent in their aspirations. He is a student of fine arts in the 4th semester in NCA Lahore and he has also completed his studies from Chenab College Jhang in the year 2022. He is the son of Haji Shaukat Ali Lohar, who is a politician from Chiniot's Bhawana.

His dedication and abilities are unbeatable, Awais Shaukat has indeed proved that age is not a scope in achieving success. His profile on Crunchbase and film debut "Under the Blaze" have accessorized a webpage of Pakistan's positive image that has risen in the art and business scenes, and thus Pakistan will always be proud of its potentiate.