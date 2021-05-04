UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Immigrants, A Huge Strength To Bahrain: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:51 PM

Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad said on Tuesday that Pakistani immigrants were a huge strength to Bahrain as they were playing a significant role in the development of his country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad said on Tuesday that Pakistani immigrants were a huge strength to Bahrain as they were playing a significant role in the development of his country.

They (immigrants) were being vaccinated against coronavirus, free of cost to ensure their safety against the pandemic, the envoy informed Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi in a meeting here.

Afridi said Pakistan, Bahrain shared historical ties and vowed to strengthen friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic relations with Bahrain, he said and underlined the need to further enhance bilateral ties in various fields.

