Pakistani Intelligence Agency Arrests Suspect Behind Lahore Blast in Airport - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Pakistani intelligence agency arrested the suspected person behind the recent deadly blast in Lahore in the airport when he was about to leave for Karachi, a source in the Pakistani government told Sputnik on Thursday.

Three people were killed and 26 others injured in Wednesday's blast in the Johar Town area, close to the residence of Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.

"The Pakistani Intelligence agency arrested a suspect from Lahore Airport in connection with Lahore blast. The suspect named Peterpal David was apprehended when he was about to board a flight for Karachi. Pakistani intelligence agencies are questioning him at an undisclosed location," the source said.