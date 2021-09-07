Afghans went out into the streets of the capital city, Kabul, on Tuesday, rallying against the recent visit of Pakistani intelligence chief, Faiz Hameed

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Afghans went out into the streets of the capital city, Kabul, on Tuesday, rallying against the recent visit of Pakistani intelligence chief, Faiz Hameed.

A delegation led by the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Faiz Hameed, arrived in Afghanistan on September 4, at the invitation of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Protests erupted in Afghanistan over Hammed's visit, amid controversies sparked by Pakistan's support of the Taliban.

One protester told Sputnik on Tuesday that many people were injured at the anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul, when Taliban militants fired warning shots. The Taliban also fired at protesters, one rally participant said.

Several women were detained at the Tuesday protest near the presidential palace in Kabul, another protester told Sputnik.

In addition, a reporter told Sputnik that the Taliban seized cameras from journalists when they started dispersing crowds.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has called on Afghans to refrain from participating in rallies and demonstrations since the country is in the midst of recovery from a crisis.

On Monday, Mujahid announced that the Afghan province of Panjshir, until then the only resistance stronghold left standing, was under full control of the Taliban. The resistance forces denied this claim.

According to Mujahid, the composition of the new government in Afghanistan is expected in the next few days.