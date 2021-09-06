UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional Bloc To Emerge To Ensure Stability

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:07 PM

Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional Bloc to Emerge to Ensure Stability

Pakistani Interior Minister Rashid Ahmad anticipates the creation of a new regional bloc to ensure peace and stability amid the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, official Iranian IRNA news reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Pakistani Interior Minister Rashid Ahmad anticipates the creation of a new regional bloc to ensure peace and stability amid the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, official Iranian IRNA news reported on Monday.

"Our region is safe from the pressure of extra-regional powers and our prediction is that soon a new and important bloc will be formed with the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and China to establish a lasting peace in the region," the minister said.

The minister stated that the pressure from those countries that are thousands of kilometers away from the Asian region was over. He added that the seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban had increased the sensitivity and importance of the area.

Ahmad's view buttressed a poll conducted by Islamabad Institute for Political Research in June, which suggested Iran, Pakistan, China, and Russia as potential key participants in a regional partnership to help Afghanistan.

