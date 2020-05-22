Pakistani International Airlines Confirms Crash of Airplane, Offers No Details

A representative of the Pakistani International Airlines confirmed the crash of a passenger airplane to Sputnik, but did not provide other details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) A representative of the Pakistani International Airlines confirmed the crash of a passenger airplane to Sputnik, but did not provide other details.

"We do have news that the airplane has crashed, but right now we don't have other update of how much casualties and other things," the representative of the company said.

Different media reports estimate the number of the crash victims between 90 and 107.