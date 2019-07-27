(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Canadian government has announced to expand its Students Direct Stream (SDS) Program to the international students from Pakistan enabling them to get student visa within 20 days.

Last year, the Canadian government had initiated this program for the students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam. Now, Pakistan has been included in the list of countries, under the SDS program by the Canadian Imigration Department, said a press release received Saturday.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the program as it would facilitate the students desiring to study in Canada.

He appreciated the goodwill gesture by the Canadian government and expressed gratitude to the special efforts of Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and the members of the Canadian Parliament for fulfilling their commitment.

The high commissioner in his meetings with the Canadian officials had urged them to include Pakistani students in the SDS program as academically Pakistani students were second to none.