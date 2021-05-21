Pakistani investment invited at Belarus BFEZ

Besides showing Belarus government's readiness to assist Pakistani businesspersons for further promoting the bilateral trade and investment ties particularly in agriculture and textile sectors, the authorities of Best Free Economic Zone of Belarus invite Pakistani investors to invest at the zone having very attractive and high potential business avenues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Besides showing Belarus government's readiness to assist Pakistani businesspersons for further promoting the bilateral trade and investment ties particularly in agriculture and textile sectors, the authorities of Best Free Economic Zone of Belarus invite Pakistani investors to invest at the zone having very attractive and high potential business avenues.

Expressing his satisfaction over the growing ties between the two countries, Chairman of Brest Regional Executive Committee, Yuri Shuleiko on Friday welcomed Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan who was on three-day visit to Brest Region, which has a lot of economic scope, says statement receiving here from Pakistan Embassy in Belarus.

During this interactive meeting, the two sides agreed to pursue the common objective of finding ways and means to strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries. Nasir Hamid, Minister (Trade and Investment) based in Moscow and Abdullah Amin, Deputy Head of Mission at Pakistan's Embassy in Minsk were also part of the Pakistani delegation. From Belarus side, Chairman of Economic Committee Mikhail Samolazov, Chief Executive Officer of Brest Free Economic Zone, Fiodar Kalanchuk and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Appreciating the deep rooted bilateral ties, Pakistan's Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted Pakistan's keen interest in further deepening the trade and investment ties.

Briefing the Belarusian dignitaries on the recent steps undertaken by Pakistan Government for promoting multifaceted relationship in the two countries, he expressed his full satisfaction over the outcome of his three-day tour of the Brest region. There he had meetings with more than over twenty leading Belarus businesspersons representing different economic sectors including fish importers, dairy producers and textile goods manufacturers and importers.

Earlier, led by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, Pakistan delegation also held very useful business meeting with seventeen top businesspersons from Brest Region at a dinner; jointly hosted by the owner of Santa Bremor and Pakistan Embassy.

Mayor of the Brest city (Chairman of City Executive Committee) Aleksandr Rogachuk was among the prominent Owners/Directors of the engaged in textile, toys, furniture, meat-cannery, distillery, fish products, dairy and fashion designing businesses.The guests were served with traditional Pakistani cuisine.

The participants exchanged views on ways and means to develop collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus in respective fields.