Pakistani Investors Take Advantage Of Opportunities In Africa: Chairman PSATF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani investors should take advantage of trade opportunities available in African countries rather than focusing only on Europe and North America.

It was urged by Chairman Pakistan Southern African Trade Federation (PSATF) Muhammad Rafiq Memon during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday.

He suggested that Pakistani traders and exporters should introduce their products in the African region as there were opportunities for cooperation between Pakistani trading companies and the African business community in various sectors which would increase trade.

Along with the Southern African Development Community, he said, the five countries that need to be focused on include the Southern African Customs Union, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

Muhammad Rafiq Memon assured that Pakistan Southern African Trade Federation would provide all possible support, guidance and facilities to Pakistani trade delegations and exporters in the regard.

Earlier, President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Pakistani exporters were limited to traditional markets, while there were immense opportunities for trade in Africa and trade volume of the African market was higher than that of Europe, which exporters should take advantage of.

President KATI said that it is a golden opportunity for textile industry manufacturers to increase their exports to the rest of the world including South America by setting up their units in South Africa.

He said that the Pakistani embassy should provide support to the business community to increase trade with South Africa.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief KATI, Zubair Chhaya, said that trade delegations and exporters can deliver their products to African markets if Pakistan Southern African Trade Federation provides support and guidance.

