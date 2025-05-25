Pakistani, Irish envoys discuss regional, global situation

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with Ambassador Luke Feeney, Ireland’s Representative to the European Union Political and Security Committee.

They exchanged views on the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape. Both underscored the importance of upholding a rules-based international order to safeguard global peace and security.