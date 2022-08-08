UrduPoint.com

Pakistani IT Parks Provide Best Opportunities For Investment In Artificial Intelligence Business

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan's Honorary Ambassador-at-Large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah visited Silicon Valley of the United States of America (USA) and showcased the vibrant economic opportunities Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) market offered for the world

He visited the worlds IT Mecca home to global giants including, Facebook, microsoft and Apple, said a statement on Monday.

Zeeshaan Shah engaged with a number of leading entrepreneurs and sector professionals in Silicon Valley where he discussed Pakistan's IT sector and invited them to be part of it.

Engagements were held at the Four Seasons Hotel Palo Alto through out the day including meetings with a leading developer of data centres who are interested in investing up to $100 million USD in Pakistan.

He outlined in the meetings that Pakistan's IT sector was a sleeping giant which is now starting to reach it's true potential. The IT exports have shown exponential growth growing from $400 million in 2012 to $2 billion plus in the last financial year.

He especially thanked the American Pakistani diaspora for the role they played in bridging the gap between Pakistani companies and Pakistan's largest export market the USA.

He went on to explain that Pakistan presents a phenomenal Virgin opportunity, with amongst the world's youngest populations, a tech savvy, smart phone using population of almost 220 million consumers.

Pakistan can learn from the principles of the United States's success in the modern world, by utilising their energies towards science, innovation and technology, to lead Pakistan into the 21st century as a valuable and progressive contributor to the global economy, he added.

Zeeshaan Shah will be attending the leading global investor network OPEN Silicon Valley's annual dinner whilst in the Bay Area in addition to closed door engagements with industry leaders.

