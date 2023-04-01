UrduPoint.com

Pakistani-Jewish Businessman Permitted To Proceed To Israel By PTI Govt: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistani-Jewish businessman permitted to proceed to Israel by PTI govt: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Pakistani-Jewish businessman Fishel BenKhald was permitted to proceed to Israel by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to APP, he informed that the Pakistani-Jewish businessman exported some goods including dates, dry fruit and spices to an Arab friend country and later on, managed to dispatch it to Israel.

Dispelling the impression of establishing the trade ties between Pakistan and Israel, he made it clear that Fishel BenKhald was not given any permission at the government level.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said, "As per reports, neither the Ministry of Commerce, nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs furnished Fishel any no-objection certificate (NOC).

" He said that Pakistan had a united stance on the issue of Israel but there were certain elements who were distorting the facts in order to gain the political mileage and they had started a smear campaign against the government and allied parties particularly Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

He said that it was a shameful act to make the national stance controversial on Israel by spreading the false notions among the people.

He categorically stated that Pakistan had no trade ties with Israel, nor any efforts were underway to build such relations currently or in future.

