Pakistani Journalists Abroad Should Play Their Role In Creating Best Image Of Country: Sajid Turi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistani Embassy in Athens, Greece, and emphasized that Pakistani journalists abroad should play their role in creating the best image of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis should respect the laws of the host countries.

Turi addressed the diplomatic staff and Pakistani journalists stationed there. Federal Minister was briefed on the services of the embassy by acting Ambassador of Pakistan in Athens, said a press release here on Thursday.

Sajid Turi appreciated the public and diplomatic services of the embassy staff and emphasized on providing quality oriented services to overseas Pakistanis in Athens.

On this occasion, Pakistani journalists were also invited to the embassy in Greece, who applauded the visit of Federal Minister for OP&HRD to Greece after a long time, they said this visit will help strengthen Pakistan-Greece bilateral relations and solve the problems faced by expats.

Federal Minister, Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurated the Pakistan Citizen Registration System at the Embassy and said in his address that under the Citizen Registration System, Pakistani citizens in Greece can register themselves at the Embassy, which aims to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani citizens.

He said that he considers it his first and foremost duty to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora and solve their problems in best possible manner.

The federal minister said that the purpose of the foreign visit was to create employment opportunities for Pakistanis and raise their problems with the governments here.

He added that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important and leading role in the economy of Pakistan and the current government is trying to increase the export of manpower to various countries, especially developed countries. He further elaborated that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making relentless efforts to establish good and friendly relations with various countries and with his assiduous efforts Pakistan's diplomatic isolation has ended.

