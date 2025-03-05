Pakistani Journalists To Enhance Skills In UK Through Prestigious Fellowship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Eight promising Pakistani journalists are set to embark on an intensive two-month course at the University of Westminster in the UK, as part of the prestigious South Asian Journalism Programme.
This fellowship, running since 2012, is offered as part of the UK's Chevening scholarships and connects journalists with leading media organizations, including the BBC and Financial Times.
The fellows, hailing from various cities across Pakistan, including Quetta, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi, will undertake a bespoke 8-week fellowship titled 'Good Governance in a Changing World: The Media, politics and Society'.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized the importance of high-quality journalism in holding power to account. This intensive course aims to equip the journalists with the skills to carry out bold investigative journalism, create lasting networks, and break critical stories upon their return to Pakistan.
Asim Ahmed Khan, a CNN multimedia journalist and upcoming fellow, expressed his excitement about the program, stating that it offers a great opportunity to connect with fellow journalists, exchange ideas, and explore new approaches to storytelling.
The fellowship will provide the journalists with a platform to explore approaches taken by the UK and the South Asia region, discuss evidence-based context for key policy debates, and understand international positions. This year's cohort will join nearly 70 Pakistani alumni from the fellowship and the wider Chevening alumni community in Pakistan, which is nearly 2,000 strong.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 20256 minutes ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt36 minutes ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday46 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani56 minutes ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism1 hour ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC2 hours ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 172 hours ago
-
CM visits PBT to assess progress on project2 hours ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Bannu, inquires health of injured in blast2 hours ago
-
Police launch massive operation to recover abducted 8-year-old2 hours ago
-
Sindh CM appoints Khanji Harejan as Dean Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro2 hours ago