Pakistani Junior Squash Star Wins Gold In Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Azan Ali Khan clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 category at the 2025 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia, bringing pride to Pakistan's sporting community.
According to information issued here on Friday, the 16-year-old Army-backed athlete dominated the final match, defeating his Australian opponent 3-0 in straight sets.
The tournament, featuring 64 athletes from 11 countries, highlighted Azan's exceptional skill and determination.
Sponsored by Muslim Hands and supported by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Azan's victory represents a significant achievement for Pakistani junior sports.
"Azan's win demonstrates the potential of young athletes when given proper support," said Syed Javid Gillani, Executive Director of Muslim Hands.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication campaign to launch in Tharparkar from April 213 minutes ago
-
Mango enclave: Industrial estate board promise support to administration3 minutes ago
-
PM hails security forces, LEAs for successful Swat Operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Junior Squash Star Wins Gold in Australia3 minutes ago
-
51 couples tie the knot under Dhee Rani programme13 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees13 minutes ago
-
KP govt initiates policy development for mountain agriculture13 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad International Airport hits record Rs. 72.3 million in March 202523 minutes ago
-
Over 6.4m kids to be vaccinated against polio in south Punjab23 minutes ago
-
No Visa, No Stay: Pakistan sets April 30 deadline for Foreign Nationals23 minutes ago