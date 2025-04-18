Pakistani Junior Squash Star Wins Gold in Australia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Azan Ali Khan clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 category at the 2025 Australian Junior Open Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia, bringing pride to Pakistan's sporting community.

According to information issued here on Friday, the 16-year-old Army-backed athlete dominated the final match, defeating his Australian opponent 3-0 in straight sets.

The tournament, featuring 64 athletes from 11 countries, highlighted Azan's exceptional skill and determination.

Sponsored by Muslim Hands and supported by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Azan's victory represents a significant achievement for Pakistani junior sports.

"Azan's win demonstrates the potential of young athletes when given proper support," said Syed Javid Gillani, Executive Director of Muslim Hands.