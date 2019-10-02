Pakistani Kashmir Leader Hopes Russia Pushes UNSC to Take Action on Dispute With India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Islamabad hopes Russia can push the UN Security Council to take action to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Masood Khan, who serves as the 27th President of Pakistan administered Kashmir, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We would also look towards constructive role by the Russian Federation, its leadership," Khan said. "We hope that Russia as permanent member of the Security Council would also move the Security Council towards action oriented steps. The Security Council right now is passive, it is not doing much. So, we are open to mediation but it should be purpose -built, purpose oriented mediation."