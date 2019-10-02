UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Kashmir Leader Hopes Russia Pushes UNSC To Take Action On Dispute With India

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pakistani Kashmir Leader Hopes Russia Pushes UNSC to Take Action on Dispute With India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Islamabad hopes Russia can push the UN Security Council to take action to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Masood Khan, who serves as the 27th President of Pakistan administered Kashmir, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We would also look towards constructive role by the Russian Federation, its leadership," Khan said. "We hope that Russia as permanent member of the Security Council would also move the Security Council towards action oriented steps. The Security Council right now is passive, it is not doing much. So, we are open to mediation but it should be purpose -built, purpose oriented mediation."

Related Topics

Islamabad President Of Pakistan United Nations Russia Sardar Masood Khan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

26 minutes ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 seconds ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

14 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

55 minutes ago

SEC approves MoU between Sharjah and Dubai aviatio ..

56 minutes ago

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.