Pakistani Lawmaker Says Intra-Afghan Talks Afghanistan's Sovereign Matter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Saleem Mandviwalla, the deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik that no country in the region had a right to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, including the future intra-Afghan dialogue that was recently brokered by the US and the Taliban.

Islamabad played an important role in mediating the peace talks between the Taliban and Washington throughout the years and advocated for a political rather than a military solution for its neighbor's crisis.

"I am not sure if Pakistan or, for that matter, any other regional countries have a role in the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is purely an internal matter for Afghanistan. However, it is important that no country should be allowed to act as a spoiler," Mandviwalla told Sputnik, commenting on his country's role in the peace process.

Mandviwalla also noted Russia's constructive role in the Afghan settlement, saying "whatever the format, a constructive approach will be helpful to advance the peace process provided it is acceptable to all parties."

Last week, the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar. Part of the agreement sets the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, on the condition that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time. In parallel, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce its troop numbers in Afghanistan, and that the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops would finish in 14 months.

