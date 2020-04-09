UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Lawmaker Says Unconditional Prisoner Release Needed To Revive Intra-Afghan Talks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pakistani Lawmaker Says Unconditional Prisoner Release Needed to Revive Intra-Afghan Talks

The unconditional release of detainees by both the Afghan government and the Taliban group is the only way to resume intra-Afghan peace talks, Saleem Mandviwalla, the deputy chairman of Pakistan's upper house, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The unconditional release of detainees by both the Afghan government and the Taliban group is the only way to resume intra-Afghan peace talks, Saleem Mandviwalla, the deputy chairman of Pakistan's upper house, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I am sure [that] the unconditional release of prisoners by both sides will help revive the process," Mandviwalla said, adding that good faith should be demonstrated by all involved parties so that the process could move forward.

The lawmaker emphasized that the potential peace process should be inclusive to ensure its sustainability.

Under the recently signed peace deal between the Taliban and Washington, intra-Afghan talks were set to start on March 10, but the negotiations have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.

The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. In response, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that the prisoners would be released gradually, depending on the success of the negotiations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Washington March Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

JS Bank, clients deploy Rs 110 m fund for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan receiving $1.4bn in coming week to fight ..

14 minutes ago

Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gathering ..

9 minutes ago

CPEIC surrender four officials services to secreta ..

9 minutes ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa defends WHO after Trump virus ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends high court order regarding ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.