Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Pakistani Leader Says Time to Settle Kashmir Issue Peacefully, in Line With UN Resolutions

Islamabad feels that now it is the right moment to resolve the Kashmir crisis peacefully, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Friday at the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Islamabad feels that now it is the right moment to resolve the Kashmir crisis peacefully, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Friday at the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

In his speech, Alvi described India's move to revoke the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state a "willful violation of the UN charter, international law and UN Security Council resolutions."

He called it a "direct assault" on the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, accusing New Delhi of attempting to "associate" the region's "legitimate struggle" with terrorism.

"We believe it is time to resolve the internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute justly and peacefully in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people," Alvi stressed.

Pakistan and India have fought for control over the Kashmir region since the end of British rule in 1947.

Tensions there spiked in February after Islamists staged a deadly terror attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan has expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Back then, the United Nations called for maximum restraint, urging all sides to refrain from "steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir." It also recalled that "the final status" of the region "is to be settled by peaceful means" under the 1972 agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

